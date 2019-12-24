Menorah lighting bringing people together

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On the second night of Hanukkah, the Jewish community on the U of I campus celebrated the holiday with a ceremonial lighting of the menorah at the Illini Chabad.

On Monday night, light shined through the darkness. The menorah was lit as part of the eight day Hannukah celebration, a Jewish tradition.

Yoni Toledo says, “It’s really meaningful to have this experience each and every holiday.” The holiday is a celebration of the end of Jewish oppression under the rule of Syrian Greeks.

Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel says, “They stood up for what they believe in, even though it was a dark struggle. Not only did they win but they rededicated thy holy temple.”

The lighting ceremony is a valued part of the Jewish religion. When Toledo came to the U.S. from Israel with his wife and child, he found joy in the community that continues that tradition. He says, “It’s so wonderful to have a chabad here. It’s like our family, even in this town, when we’re so far away from our families in Israel.”

Rabbi Tiechtel says the meaning behind this festival of lights can be shown in more ways than one. “For us in 2019, the message couldn’t be stronger. When someone feels small, oppressed, challenged or worried, like the world can be dark at times, don’t worry and stand for what you believe in.”