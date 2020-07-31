Men honored for life-saving efforts during fiery crash

LAKE VILLAGE, IN. (WCIA) — Two Vermilion County, IL men are being honored after saving people from a three-vehicle crash. It happened in Indiana at the corner of US-41 and Indiana Route 10, in front of Phil’s Truck Stop.

Andrew Beck and his coworker John Pierce were stopped at Phil’s when it happened. It was around noon on a day in early June. Beck witnessed the crash as it happened. He says a semi crashed into two other vehicles. It started a massive fire.

“It was very large, and the gas tanks were blowing up. The tires were exploding… just engulfed in flames immediately,” said Beck. He says it was horrific to watch. He was sure someone inside the vehicles was dead, but he called police. Then he and Pierce sprung into action.

“There was a lot of other people standing around. Kindof watching, taking pictures. Calling people, telling them what was going on. Nobody else wanted to help, so we just decided we needed to get in there and help somebody,” said Pierce.

Pierce and Beck helped two of the crash victims out of their vehicles. Everyone is okay. That’s only thanks to how quickly these two acted.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office decided to honor them for what they did. Earlier this month, they were chosen for the Citizen’s Lifesaving Award. Pierce says he hopes this story is a reminder to other people to help in situations like this, instead of standing by and recording it on their phone, or simply watching.