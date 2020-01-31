Meal delivery program in need of volunteers

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Peace Meal program, which offers meal delivery for housebound seniors living in 14 different counties throughout central Illinois is in need of volunteers.

Volunteers will deliver meals, as well as check on the welfare of clients. Those clients are typically 60 or older. This program allows them to stay independent while still being monitored. Peace Meal also serves meals Monday through Friday at their Rantoul location at 520 East Wabash Avenue in Rantoul for those who are still mobile.

The positions they want to fill are listed below:

Volunteer –

Mahomet driver; 10:45 a.m. – noon

Rantoul driver; 10:30 a.m. – noon

Paid-

Champaign-Urbana driver; 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Rantoul site supervisor; 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Anyone interested should contact the Peace Meal office at (217) 345-1800. You can also head to their website for more information.