Mayor reads to students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Deb Feinen read to Head Start students at the Champaign Early Childhood Center.

She read “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson, and said the experience reminds her of reading to her own children. Feinen once served on the Head Start Policy Council in Champaign County.

“I feel this incredible connection to Head Start and what has grown here in this community,” Feinen said. “It’s really fun to be in the classrooms and see the great work that’s being done and meet the kids.”

“The children love being read to and the stories shared,” Champaign Early Childhood Center’s Tonya Ervin said. “So it’s a lot of benefits.”

Ervin and Feinen both said it also helps young kids understand how government works and what a mayor does.