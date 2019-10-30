Massive Halloween display lights the night

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 300 candle lit jack-o-lanterns line rural 1445 East Road in Piatt County.

This is the seventh annual Pumpkin Hollow display in Monticello. About forty volunteers helped with carving and decorating for this. Cars can drive down the road to see the spook-tacular show.

Betty Perry is one of the decorators. She says, “We started with thirty pumpkins in the front yard and it’s just grown. The neighbors joined in, we lit up the bridge, they have kids on the other side. We just love it. We love it. We also added the circus this year.”

This will all be on display until Halloween.