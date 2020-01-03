Marijuana: The difference between THC and CBD

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People across Illinois are talking about marijuana now that it’s legal, but another product that also comes from a cannabis plant has been on the market for awhile.

Marijuana is highly regulated, only available legally at dispensaries. CBD products are sold at regular stores. But the bigger difference comes down to the way they affect your body.

THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (Cannabidiol) are cannabinoids found in marijuana and hemp plants. But they each do different things to your body. THC is an active ingredient in marijuana that causes a high. It’s the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects. CBD affects the body in other ways.

Angela Davis is a nurse and an advocate for Green Compass Global, a CBD company. She says, “If you’re looking for those medical benefits that can help relieve some issues in your body, but you don’t want to get high, then go with a CBD.”

Davis also uses CBD products herself. She says, “I have dealt with anxiety and depression for quite some time. Hearing some of the health benefits that people are finding using CBD instead of pharmaceuticals was intriguing to me.”

She’s able to decrease her use of anti-depressant medications by substituting that with CBD products. Davis says, “The brain can send neuroreceptors down our bodies to calm inflammation and people have found benefits in their mood and anxiety.”

CBD products are largely unregulated by the government so check the quality before you make a purchase.