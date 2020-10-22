Man wants to clear his name after being question by police for deadly hit and run

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A man says he was questioned by police for a deadly hit and run. But even though his car is nearly the same model and appearance of the one police are searching for, he is trying to clear his name from the suspect list.

The crash happened on Sunday October 11th in the westbound lane of Route 150 in Mahomet, about half a mile east of Spring Lake Road. State police believe this mustang, shown in a surveillance picture, is the car that was involved in the hit and run, but the driver has not been identified.

Chris Burton acknowledged that his car is very similar to the image of the car police are looking for.

But he contacted WCIA saying he wanted to make sure people and police know he didn’t commit this crime. His car is a white 2013 Roush Mustang that he bought last month. He says law enforcement showed up at his front door on Tuesday. Burton asked, “Why would a cop stop by and look at my white mustang just out of the blue? Because I knew nothing about it.”

Police came to compare his mustang to the one they are searching for in this case. Three bicyclists were riding down Route 150 at the time of the hit and run. State police say two of them were hit by the mustang in a surveillance image. One of them survived, but 50-year-old Bill Schuh died.

Troopers say the driver of the car did not stop and left the scene. Police believe the car in question is a 2010-2014 white Ford Mustang with black side-view mirrors. Burton recognized the striking resemblance to his vehicle saying, “The photographs look almost identical to my car.” But the difference is that his has white mirrors and police say the car involved in the hit and run would have damage to the front right bumper, front right quarter panel, and the passenger side view mirror was broken off. Burton’s car does not resemble that more specific description and he says it would take weeks to order and install custom parts to repair that kind of damage on this car.

WCIA asked state police if Burton was cleared in this investigation, if they have any suspects, and why this specific car is believed to be the one involved in the hit and run. They replied saying quote…

“At this time, we are trying to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation and cannot disclose additional information.” Mindy Carroll

Illinois State Police Public Information Officer

Burton maintains his innocence saying, ‘There was no way that I did this, or that my car was even involved in it. I would have immediately called 911 and took care of it the proper way. The family needs peace. There was a death in the family and I respect their wishes and hope they find the criminal who did it.”

If you see a car that looks similar to the one in the surveillance photo, or have information about what happened, call Illinois State Police at (217) 278-5000. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can give a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or submitting one online.