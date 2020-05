Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

At around 6:30 Wednesday night police were notified by hospital staff that the 30-year-old man had been shot. He is expected to survive.

Officials believe the shooting happened near East Bradley Avenue and North Walnut Street. They say the victim was traveling inside a car when another vehicle drove up and someone inside fired a gun and left the scene.

No arrests have been made yet.