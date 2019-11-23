Man helps women abandoned in field

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul was there for a woman in the nick of time. Mike Flahaut was on his way to work on Route 45 near Olympian Road when he saw her.

“Somebody left her out there to die,” said Mike Flahaut.

Few of us go to work expecting to save someone’s life on the way, but that’s the story of how Mike Flahaut’s commute turned into a rescue. He was driving to his shift a little before 2 p.m. on Route 45 by Olympian Road when he spotted something.

“I saw a little skin colored dot and I thought man, I wonder if that’s person laying in the field,” said Flahaut.

Figuring he’d rather be safe than sorry, he stopped to check it out.

“I saw her face, and her face was gray, it was just um, it’s like instantly you knew… a dead person, this was a dead person,” said Flahaut. “But then something told me maybe she’s OD’ing… yell at her or something,’ so I started screaming at her to wake up. ‘Wake up wake up,’ and she didn’t do anything, and I kindof kicked her foot, and when I did that, her face moved. I got her up on her side, and she started coughin’ up blood and started breathing.”

Flahaut yelled for someone to call an ambulance and stayed by her side.

“I just kept telling her to keep breathing and stay awake.”

Investigators say the woman is going to be okay. They’re handling this as domestic battery. It’s still under investigation.

“In my mind, she was ejected from the vehicle and she got drug up there. And if her injuries were not caused from the fall, then maybe somebody assaulted her out there,” said Flahaut.

Flahaut says he just grateful he decided to do something.

“All lives matter. That’s what I’d like to say. All lives matter.”

Flahaut says he hopes anyone else in a similar situation will think twice and always stop and help someone in need.