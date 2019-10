MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been arrested for Residential Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools.

He was arrested on October 25 at 6:35 p.m. in the 700 block of North 4th Street .

Police say McGinness entered the property of the residence, and attempted to steal items.

Police located McGinness during the commission of the burglary and he was also in possession of Burglary tools at that time.

McGinness was taken to the Coles County Jail.