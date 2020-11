CLIFTON, Ill. (WCIA)- Illinois state police responded to a carjacking at the Circle K gas station in Clifton at 3:51 p.m. today.

The suspect fled the scene and was chased by police to the Chicago area, but the 29 year-old Champaign man was eventually caught.

The suspect was taken into custody at 71st street and Hoyne. Chicago police assisted with the incident.