Man and baby dead, while daughter and mom still hospitalized after fire

Vermilion, Ill. (WCIA) —

An update to a story we brought you yesterday.

The Edgar County Coroner has released new information about how the victims died. A man and his 2-month-old daughter died from thermal exposure and carbon monoxide inhalation.

35-year-old Michael Phipps also died from smoke inhalation. The fire happened early yesterday morning in Vermilion near Paris.

His girlfriend, Stefanie Sanders, and her two other children were able to escape. Family says Sanders is on a ventilator. Both she and her six year old daughter are sedated. No word yet what started the fire.