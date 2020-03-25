Making homemade masks for area hospitals

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — We’ve talked a lot about the need for face masks. A lot of people are wearing them to stay safe. Now some volunteers are joining in to prevent a shortage.

They say idol hands are the devil’s workshop, but that won’t be a problem for Deb Bright. She’s a volunteer with Hospice Hearts. In one night, Bright worked with other Hospice Hearts volunteers to make 30 sewn masks.

“We are all working from home. We drop the supplies. We have volunteers that drop the supplies at the door, and then the other volunteers may be cutting material, maybe cutting elastic or going and getting fabric donations,” explained Bright.

Hospice Hearts fosters pets when their owners can’t do it themselves for health reasons. They have a group that makes crafts together to raise money. They’ve made these masks their new project. So far, they haven’t had to pay for any of their materials.

“These are all donations. Whatever people already have in stock. I don’t think we’ve purchased anything yet,” said Hospice Hearts Executive director Kayla Johnson.

Volunteers say, even though they don’t need masks themselves, they knew they wanted to help those who do.

“We work hand-in-hand with doctors, nurses, hospitals and veterinarians because they have the contacts with the families that are having the problems with their pets, so it comes full circle. So, why shouldn’t we help with the masks while we have the skills?” said Bright.

“As healthcare workers, we so appreciate the support from the community. We have enough supplies right now, but we don’t know. That could change,” said Carle ISU Nurse and Hospice Hearts volunteer Sheila Paul.

Hospice Hearts volunteers say any masks that aren’t needed at area hospitals will be donated somewhere else. They just want to make sure no one goes without.

Experts say masks aren’t directly tied to COVID-19 prevention, but they do help with the spread of germs. They will be used at hospitals by non-clinical staff.

There are a lot of hospitals looking for mask donations right now. Anyone interested in donating can take homemade masks to the places below.