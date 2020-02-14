CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — You might need to take some extra time getting dressed before heading out tonight or tomorrow. It’s a cold one out there, and it’s going to keep getting colder. Some say the best advice is to stay inside, but there are some jobs where you can’t escape being out in the elements.

One of those jobs is a crossing guard. We caught up with crossing guard Mable Jeffrey today. This is her 13th year working for South Side Elementary in Champaign. She also does the same thing at Robeson. Jeffrey is originally from Mississippi, and says this weather is something that takes some getting used to, but she’s learned over the years how to get ahead of these cold snaps. One of the best ways to do that, she says, is to know exactly what to wear.

“You put on two layers of clothing, and of gloves. Make sure you have hats and scarves on and some good boots on, and double your socks and stuff,” said Jeffrey.

Jeffrey says she only spends about 10 to 15 minutes outside at south side, but it doesn’t take long for temperatures like this to do harm. In fact, you can start to get frostbite in less than 10 minutes.

Experts say the most important is your hat. That’s because 20 percent of your body’s heat escapes from your head. It’s important to know the signs of hypothermia when it’s below freezing like this.

A colorless and numb nose, ears and cheeks are warning signs of hypothermia. It’s best to react quickly in that situation. Experts say you should visit the elderly when it’s really cold. Babies and seniors are at the highest risk of hypothermia.