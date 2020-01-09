Locals react to Iran’s missile attack on U.S.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “If you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our people.”

That’s the president’s message to Iran after the country launched two missile strikes at bases in Iraq hosting U.S. forces. This comes less than a week after the U.S. killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani. No one was hurt in those strikes, but some troops from central Illinois are headed to the Middle East. We talked with veterans in this area about their thoughts on what’s happening.

They have a mixture of feelings. Some feel the United States should come back at Iran much harder, while others think this should be the end of it. Iran’s supreme leader called the missile strike a “slap” to Americans, but he says Iran’s real revenge will be forcing the U.S. to pull out of the region. Urbana resident Larry Seggebruch served in the army reserves for six years. His grandson also recently joined the army.

“We’ve been pushed too long, and I think we needed to respond. Lots of controversy about that, but I totally agree with what our response was, and I hope that this would end with what the Iranians did last night.”

Around 400 members of the Illinois National Guard in Effingham are headed to Afghanistan. However, their deployment has been planned for a while. Foreign minister Javad Zarif said Iran does “not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

The U.S. Army is warning about a fake text message telling people they’ve been drafted. The texts say the recipient should report to the nearest army recruiting branch “for immediate departure to Iran,” and that they’ll be fined and sent to jail for a minimum of six years if they don’t reply. Army security officials are looking into who is sending them.