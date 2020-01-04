Locals react to Iranian General Suleimani’s killing

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Iran’s Major General is dead after President Trump ordered an airstrike to assassinate him in Baghdad, Iraq. Now, the supreme leader of Iran has vowed a harsh revenge for his killing. Qassem Suleimani was considered by many, the second most powerful Iranian official. Today, we talked with experts in central Illinois about what this means for us here and for the future.

The president says it was to “stop a war,” but some feel the long-term consequences it could have were not worth it, while others say it needed to happen long ago. We asked University of Illinois International Relations Professor Nicholas Grossman what this means for the future.

“This is the highest level attack the United States has done directly on Iran, perhaps ever,” said UI International Relations Professor Nicholas Grossman.

There’s no question the killing of Iran’s General Qassem Suleimani will go down in history.

“If Americans anywhere are threatened, we have all of those targets already fully identified, and I am ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary,” said President Trump.

Grossman says he knows the impact could be serious, but feels many are overreacting by saying this could mean World War III.

“Iran will take it as a large escalation, but they don’t want a full war with the United States, and the United States doesn’t really want a full war with Iran either.”

However, he says it’s possible they could retaliate by disrupting the world’s oil supply.

“A lot of the world’s oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which is at the bottom of the gulf, and if Iran were to fire some missiles at it, then no tankers would be willing to take the risk to sail through. And that could cause oil prices to spike around the world. It could make gasoline very expensive.”

U.S. Representative Rodney Davis believes Trump’s decision was what had to happen in response to Iran helping with an attack on a U.S. Embassy.

“We’ve watched administration after administration both republicans and democrats appease countries like Iran, and they continue to kill our soldiers,” said Davis.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth says this should never have been done without congressional approval. “There is no question that Iranian Major General Soleimani posed a threat to the free world, but there is also no question that the President—any President—does not have Constitutional authority to draw the United States into a war without prior Congressional approval.”

Central Illinois native Paul Lewis was held captive in Iran for 444 days back in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. He believes killing Suleimani should have been done years ago.

“We’ve treated this like shoplifting, and terrorists are something that has to be exterminated,” said Lewis. “I don’t think we should take any joy in this. I’m not glad. It’s just an action that needed to take place.”