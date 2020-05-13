Local beer now available at area Walmarts

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new partnership is helping area businesses support themselves. Walmart is now selling local beers like Riggs Beer Company, at their stores. Those include Walmarts in Urbana, Paris, Danville, Normal and Rantoul. Their beer is also available at area liquor stores and bars for pickup. Riggs co-owner Matt Riggs says every little bit helps to make up for their significant loss in money.

“Anything helps out a lot right now. We haven’t sold a pint of beer in our tap room for two months now, almost two months, and that is a huge hit. It’s a big part of our busines model to be able to do that,” said Riggs.

He added that support from the community has helped them get through. All of their full-time and some of their part-time employees have stayed with them because of it.

“Especially in that four-week gap between this starting and us being able to can beer, I was afraid that we would have to cut pretty much everybody, and things were looking very, very bleak. But what helped us bridge that gap… is the amount of people that have supported us.”

Riggs is open from noon until 8 p.m. every day of the week for anyone who wants to order pickup from their Urbana location.