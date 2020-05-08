Little league spring, summer seasons in question

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — As the state remains in phase two of the reopening process, summer activities are facing the possibility of cancellation. That includes sports like little league baseball. The Rantoul Recreation Department is already preparing to make major changes to their upcoming season. Rantoul Recreation Director Luke Humphrey says they’ve already chosen to refund the registration fees for players.

“We wanted to make sure we got that money back in everyone’s hands who had paid ahead of time for registrations. Not knowing what’s gonna happen in the future, we just wanted to give that money back to them as quickly as we could,” said Recreation Director Luke Humphrey.

That refund doesn’t mean little league won’t be happening in Rantoul this year. That answer will depend on the governor’s orders, but Humphrey says they are planning for nearly every scenario.

“We’re looking at the social distancing guidelines – how do they to players, how does that apply to fans, how does that apply to outdoor restrooms, how does that apply to concession stands?” he explained. “We’re just wanting to make sure that we’re ready to offer, anything possible, whether it be an organized league or a sandlot league.”

If all little league activities are canceled, the Rantoul Recreation Department leaders says they’ll possibly look into virtual programming. That could offer training opportunities for kids to practice their skills.

Champaign East Little League canceled their spring 2020 season, but organizers are hoping to be able to do something in late summer depending on how the pandemic plays out.