Learning from history: past pandemics

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — While the COVID-19 pandemic is difficult to navigate, society has been faced with other challenges like this one. Historians keep track of major events like the one we’re going through now.

A pandemic, while it may be new to many, is a word many others have heard before. Museum of the Grand Prairie Director Barb Garvey says one of the first experiences that comes to mind is a smallpox outbreak in 1903. “Smallpox was way more deadly. Three out of 10 people who got smallpox died, so that’s basically a third. Covid is like one percent. The flu is like one tenth of one percent,” explained Garvey.

Champaign County Historical Archives Director Donica Martin says another devastating blow to the central Illinois area was the Spanish flu outbreak in 1918. “There would be days where the newspaper would have 20 or 30 obituaries of people who had either pneumonia or influenza,” explained Martin. “They would close schools for like a week at a time when there were high infection rates.”

One many will remember is polio. “[They] closed down swimming pools and public places in the early 50’s until the polio vaccine was developed,” explained Garvey. Both Martin and Garvey agree it is important to learn from history’s mistakes. One of note was what triggered the second wave of Spanish flu that impacted Champaign County in fall 1918. Many gathered to celebrate the end of World War I a bit too soon. “From a historical standpoint, it concerns me that we might get going too fast, and end up with a second peak,” said Garvey. That peak infected 350,000 people in Illinois and killed 23,000.

One important difference from past pandemics will be how quickly a vaccine is available. For example, it took nearly two centuries for everyone to get vaccinated against smallpox.

Another lesson from history, however, is that we’ve made it through something like this before, and we can do it again.