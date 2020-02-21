Latin American paintings restored

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students on the University of Illinois’ campus can now enjoy a bit of history. Some murals are now on display in the Illini Union.

Well, they’re not exactly new. They came from a house that used to be on Chalmers Street in the 70’s. Some students painted on the walls in the house to represent the Latin American culture, and the struggles Latin American students face when trying to get a higher education. The house they were in was later demolished, but these paintings were preserved.

UI Executive Associate Vice Chancellor for Diversity Gioconda Guerra Perez says the paintings were taken to Chicago for the preservation process.

“It’s not only the history of the murals what the murals tell us, but it’s also the work that was done to keep them and to preserve them, that is also fascinating,” said Guerra Perez.

The murals are hung in the Illini Union and Spurlock Museum. The murals will be officially dedicated tomorrow at 4:30 at the museum. To make a reservation for the event, head here.