Lanes blocked after crash on I-57

local
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers with state police say the left northbound lane of I-57 is open again after a crash Wednesday morning.

It happened north of the Springfield Avenue overpass.

Crews at the scene say the right lane will be closed for about 5-6 hours for removal.

Police are asking for drivers to choose an alternate route and expect traffic delays in this area.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are on the scene of a crash, involving two truck tractor semi-trailers, on I-57 Northbound in Champaign.

Police say the right lane will be completely blocked off for a few hours. The left lane is back open. Officials are asking for drivers to choose an alternate route and expect traffic delays in this area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story