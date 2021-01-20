Lanes blocked after crash on I-57

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers with state police say the left northbound lane of I-57 is open again after a crash Wednesday morning.

It happened north of the Springfield Avenue overpass.

Crews at the scene say the right lane will be closed for about 5-6 hours for removal.

Police are asking for drivers to choose an alternate route and expect traffic delays in this area.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are on the scene of a crash, involving two truck tractor semi-trailers, on I-57 Northbound in Champaign.

Police say the right lane will be completely blocked off for a few hours. The left lane is back open. Officials are asking for drivers to choose an alternate route and expect traffic delays in this area.