Kids write encouraging letters to college students

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Some kids are sending encouragement to college students ahead finals week.

These 4th graders at Meade Park Elementary School put the cards together. They’ll all go to students at Danville Area Community College. The cards have different messages, including, “You’re one smart cookie,” “Rock your exams” and “Reach for the stars”. Some of them have parents who go to DACC, so they put their parents’ names on them. Their teacher says it’s also a good way to teach them about big tests.

“We talk about college and the importance of college. So they’re aware that, you know, exams are really important. We talked about how sometimes, if you don’t pass the exam, you may not go on to the next class; and then you have to pay to retake it. So the kids were aware of that too,” said Elizabeth Benjamin.

The 75 kids made more than 120 cards. The school’s principal brought them to DACC today.