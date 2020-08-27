Kids selling curbside candy to collect donations for animal shelter

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for a bright spot today? Here’s one:

Some kids in Danville are selling candy and other goodies curbside. The best part is it’s all going to a good cause: the Vermilion County Animal Shelter.

“Please come and help us support the animal shelter. They really need the money so if you have time please come by,” said Zane Lavonte, who is helping collect money. “We have skittles, sour patch kids, different kinds of candies… pop.”

If you stop by, you can also get a free train ride. They’re closed for today, but they’ll be open again tomorrow (8/28) from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The address is: 2201 Kickapoo Drive, Danville, Illinois