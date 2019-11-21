Isolation rooms banned after traumatizing students

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The State Board of Education is taking emergency action across Illinois to prevent cases of misuse and abuse in schools.

One mother in Danville took her son out of school when she learned how he was being treated. An investigation into the misuse of isolated “quiet rooms” to punish students was published by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica. A day later, ISBE filed emergency rules to ban these seclusion practices and created stricter rules for schools.

The report lists schools in central Illinois. The investigation showed numerous cases of seclusion incidents and isolated timeouts for districts including Urbana, Mattoon, Kansas and more.

Kids who misbehave are being placed in these rooms to this day. Decades old state law requires school employees constantly monitor those children and be able to see inside.

Darla Knipe of Danville says her son was traumatized by what happened when he was repeatedly placed in an isolation room at a special education school. She says, “The person who was supposed to be watching him was standing outside the room not watching him. I asked her what is that noise? She said she didn’t know what it was and that’s when he started banging his head.”

When Knipe came to pick up her son Isaiah from school he was hitting his head against the wall of the timeout room. She then became concerned about possible head injuries. The 10-year-old has behavioral problems and sensory issues. So he attended Middle Fork School, run by the Vermilion Association for Special Education Cooperative.

During his four years there, a stack of more than 212 behavioral incident reports accumulated as he continued to be placed in an isolation room. Knipe says, “If he’d done something, say kick over a desk, chances are he was put in a timeout room.”

Schools are required by law to file a detailed report of what happened for each seclusion incident. But Knipe says she never knew these existed until the Chicago Tribune reporter brought copies of them to her attention.

“They never mailed me anything like this” says Knipe. “Parents need to know this stuff. They need to know what triggered them and that’s the problem.”

Another time, Isaiah was hurt while being restrained during isolation at school. Knipe says, “He had a rug burn on his cheek and it was swollen and bruised under his eyes.” But she noticed a discrepancy in the report. “It’s not in the report. They said he bumped his head and there was nothing about him getting hurt not one thing. I have involved DCFS and it’s been almost six months and nothing has been done.”

It’s because of cases like this that ISBE is banning the use of isolation rooms. School administration will also be required to submit data to ISBE in all cases of physical restraint or time-out since 2017 and in the future.

Knipe pulled Isaiah out of Middle Fork School earlier this year. When WCIA called their main office the administration refused to comment on these past incidents or on future compliance with the new ISBE rules.

On Wednesday, Governor Pritzker condemned the use of quiet rooms to isolate students in secluded areas. He responded to images like those published in the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica’s joint investigation. Pritzker says, “That story, and what has happened according to that story, are appalling. That is something that upon reading it, my entire governor’s office and my administration began to move against that.”

The governor’s office also filed a complaint to expedite all existing investigations into the use of isolated seclusion in Illinois schools.