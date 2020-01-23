Inmate transportation costs adding up

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — We told you in November the Edgar County Jail was shutting down for repairs. Those include plumbing, electrical, and heating changes.

The county budgeted $383,000 for inmate transportation to other jails in the meantime. In December alone, they spent $44,000.

Inmates are being taken to Clark, Coles, Cumberland and Douglas counties, among others. Edgar County Board Chairman Jeff Voigt said they hope to have at least part of the jail back open in early spring.

Around 30 inmates have been displaced because of these repairs. While these repairs will help the current situation, Voigt said they will not help with some long-term repair needs.

Jail staff are also working on policies and procedures while the repairs are taking place. Voigt said they are trying to bring all of those areas up to IDOC code.