Informing first responders of COVID-19 positive homes, cases

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is working with first responders to let them know if they’re being called to help someone with COVID-19. However, some feel it’s not the most ideal plan.

“If we get a call and dispatch gets a call, they put the address in and, if that address is reported positive, then the officers are going to get an alert on their computer,” explained Decatur Police Chief James Getz. It didn’t start out that way, however. With the first two cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, Getz says they had the address and name of the patient sent straight to them as soon as the cases were reported.

“The Illinois Attorney General put that information out there, that in a state of emergency such as this, sharing this information is not a violation of HIPAA because this is used by the first responders to keep them safe,” explained Getz. But the Illinois Department of Public Health disagreed. In response, the Macon County Health Department is limiting the amount of people with that information, by giving it to the 911 dispatch center only. First responders will only be notified of COVID-19 case information if they are called to respond to an affected person or address.

“There is a code that is put on a person in the household that does drop off after 60 days, so that way it’s not on someone’s record for forever,” explained Macon County Health Administrator Brandi Binkley. “Looking back at what happened with HIV and AIDS and stigmatization, we do not want that to happen again. We need to learn from the past and move forward,” added Binkley.

However, Getz says this new system has risks. He would rather his officers have access to case information at all times so they know exactly where the positive cases exist at any point. “If they get detailed to my house, but the house next door is positive, when they get done at my house, and they go next door to say, ‘Hey, what do you know about that case?’ they don’t have the information that that house is positive.” He also added that officers won’t be able to tell if they have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive person or address in the past (before that case was confirmed) unless they happen to be dispatched to the same person or location after the positive diagnosis. He argued that officers know how to handle sensitive information and should be trusted with it. “This is to protect our officers so they can protect the citizens. It’s not about getting someone’s private information to share for personal use.”

Initially, first responders were told to treat every call as if someone there has a confirmed case. But both Decatur police and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office do not have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to do that. However, Binkley said relying on only taking precautions when responding to positive cases or locations could pose its own concern. “Not everyone that has symptoms or has COVID-19 is going to be tested, so there’s limitations there too, and we don’t want there to be a false security that, if everyone had every single name of someone that was diagnosed right now, they would have a full picture of when they might be in danger of being exposed.”

Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown called the arrangement with the Macon County Health Department “amicable” and added that, at the end of the day, it’s a partnership with everyone on the front lines battling COVID-19. He said his department has been responding to less calls since the stay-at-home order was enacted.

Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says they are acting as if every call is to a COVID-19 positive person or location. He says they are always wearing PPE when responding. That practice has been in place for at least the last two weeks.