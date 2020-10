NATIONAL.(WCIA)- People who are incarcerated will be able to receive a stimulus check from the federal government. If the incarcerated person filed taxes in 2018 or 2019, they don’t need to do anything to receive it, and the same applies if the person submitted a non-filer claim.



If the incarcerated person did none of the above then they must submit a filer claim. For more information you can go to the IRS website to submit a claim. The deadline to file is October 15th.