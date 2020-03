CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- People who are forced to stop working because of the coronavirus pandemic can qualify for expanded unemployment benefits.

Unemployment insurance is available for those who lost their jobs during the shut down of restaurant and bar businesses across the state. There are several qualifications you must meet including being entirely out of work, or be working less than full-time because full-time work is not available. Also, earnings must also fall below a certain threshold that will be determined at the time the claim is filed.