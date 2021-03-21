End of the Road: Loyola ends Illinois’ season in second round

Loyola of Chicago head coach Porter Moser celebrates after a college basketball game against Illinois in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. Loyola upset Illinois won 71-58. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — Don’t call Loyola a Cinderella anymore. The eighth-seeded Ramblers knocked off No. 1 seed Illinois 71-58 in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Illini (24-7) never led, trailing by as many as 14 points in the first half. A second half run never materialized as Illinois never got closer than six in the final 20 minutes.

The run to the Final 4 ends in the second round with Loyola upsetting Illinois 71-58 in a game the #Illini never led.



Illinois ends the season 24-7 and is headed home. Credit the Ramblers, completely outplayed the Illini from the jump — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 21, 2021

Kofi Cockburn scored a game high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds but the only other Illini in double figures was Adam Miller with 10 points. Ayo Dosunmu had nine points but also had six turnovers. Trent Frazier had an off day, going 1-for-10 from the field.

#Illini Underwood: "Today was not our day but where Illinois basketball was four years ago, compared to where it is now, I like our young guys, I like our pieces. We've just got to continue to work to stay at this level." — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 21, 2021

Cameron Krutwig paced the Ramblers (26-4) with 19 points and 12 rebounds, to go along with five assists. Lucas Williamson and Marquise Kennedy each pitched in 14 points, combining to shoot 9-for-14 from the field, as Loyola ended Illinois’ bid to try and make it to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005.