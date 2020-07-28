IDES asking for thousands in backpay from some unemployment recipients

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We’ve told you before about people not getting their unemployment money. Now another problem has surfaced. Some who have gotten money are now being told they’ve been overpaid.

What seems to be an unemployment system glitch is changing how much money people are getting. In some cases, IDES is asking for money back. Donee Damore is an independent contractor. She’s been without work since February. After months of trying, she was finally approved for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or PUA in May.

“I got all this backpay. They dumped a lot of money directly into my account, and so I was like… now I can pay bills and live,” she explained.

After finally getting her payments, Damore ran into another problem. When she logged on to the website, she was told she owed IDES money. “There’s also a section that says “OP” on there, and it says I owe 5,700 back. That’s the overpayment.”

On top of that, her weekly payments are being lowered, from more than $400 to less than $200.

“So technically, originally they said I was to be allotted 18,000 some odd dollars of unemployment from February until the end of December, then they cut that to 7,700 and some dollars.”

She got through to IDES. They said they also didn’t know why she owed them money or why her payments had been lowered. They only told her she’d have to file an appeal.

“I can’t pay them back right now. That money has been spent to live on. I can’t live on $800 a month.”

We reached out to IDES several times. We couldn’t get through to anyone over the phone, but we chatted with a virtual IDES assistant online. They said overpayments generally happen because of under-reported wages, but Damore says hers were reported accurately.

On their website, IDES says you are legally required to pay back any overpay. You can choose a monthly payment plan if you can’t do it all at once. To talk to them about that issue, call (800) 244-5631.