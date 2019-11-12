Icy morning commute

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The icy road conditions created problems for drivers across the viewing area.

Roughly 30 school districts cancelled classes on Tuesday. People who did have to go to work told WCIA said the driving conditions were dangerous.

“Well, our local streets of course, you don’t have to drive around, you literally just slide,” Argenta resident Lisa McIntyre said. “I only live 5 doors from here. I slid into work. I’ve listened to people tell me coming from Cisco, coming from Champaign roads are horrible. Sliding all over the place.”

In Champaign, I-72 WB on the ramp from I-57 SB was closed for nearly two hours as crews worked to treat the icy roads and remove crashed vehicles.