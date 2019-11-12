1  of  45
Closings
All EIASE programs Altamont CUSD#10 Arthur Christian School Casey-Westfield CUSD #C-4 CCAR Industries Central A&M Champaign Unit 4 School District Charleston CUSD #1 Charleston Head Start Coles County Counseling on Aging Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A Cumberland Unit 77 DECATUR PUBLIC SCHOOLS Decatur Public Schools District #61 Dial-A-Ride-Coles County Dieterich Douglas County Head Start Effingham Schools Georgetown-Ridge Farm Greenview School District Jacksonville District #117 Lake Land College LSA Decatur Marshall Martinsville Mattoon Head Start Mattoon Public Schools MSD of Warren County (Ind.) Neoga New Berlin Pana Unit 8 Paris-Crestwood Pleasant Plains Prairie Central CUSD #8 Salt Fork Sangamon Valley Shelbyville St. Patrick in Decatur St. Teresa in Decatur Stewardson-Strasburg Sullivan Sullivan Senior Center Tri-City CUSD #1 VASE/Middle Fork Westville CUSD #2

Icy morning commute

local
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The icy road conditions created problems for drivers across the viewing area.

Roughly 30 school districts cancelled classes on Tuesday. People who did have to go to work told WCIA said the driving conditions were dangerous.

“Well, our local streets of course, you don’t have to drive around, you literally just slide,” Argenta resident Lisa McIntyre said. “I only live 5 doors from here. I slid into work. I’ve listened to people tell me coming from Cisco, coming from Champaign roads are horrible. Sliding all over the place.”

In Champaign, I-72 WB on the ramp from I-57 SB was closed for nearly two hours as crews worked to treat the icy roads and remove crashed vehicles.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Upcoming Special Broadcasts

More Upcoming Special Broadcasts

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.