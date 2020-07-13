Housing complex upgrades security

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment complex is adding some security upgrades. Gramercy Park Apartments has been the site of two shootings just this year. The complex is on West White Street. Now, some changes are on the way that will limit who can come and go.

A spokesperson for the complex’s parent company Herman & Kittle says the only reason for the changes are to stay competitive with other complexes, but people living there say it’s a welcome difference.

Alexis Jones visits the area a lot. She says the upgrades are a good idea. “I would hope that this helps because there are a lot of shootings going on, a lot of crazy stuff.”

Just this year, three shootings have happened at or near the complex. One, killed James Coleman from Rantoul. Kaniyah Johnson also visits the area often. She says these security upgrades may not be enough to help.

“I think they need about five security guards, every shift, morning noon and night,” said Johnson. “It’s not me. I’m not worried. I’m just worried about these little kids out here.”

A spokesperson says they additions will fence the complex in completely. A private security company will be manning a booth near the entrance, and guests will have to check in before entering. People living there will have an access card. Lashawn Adams lives in the complex. She’s just excited something is being done.

“You don’t want your kids outside when there’s shootings. We’ve been outside when I’ve heard shots before, like early in the morning. They definitely need to get security guards out here,” Adams explained.

Gramercy is also adding upgrades to their parking lot, power washing their buildings and installing a new sidewalk. They say all upgrades should be finished within the next few weeks.

Police have since arrested Keith Baker for killing James Coleman. The 24-year-old turned himself in to police. Investigators said a fight happened during a gathering. It eventually led to Coleman’s death.