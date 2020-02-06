House helps former inmates transition into life after prison

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It can be tough for anyone with a criminal background to transition to life after prison, but now those in Champaign County could have a place to go.

It’s possible because of a partnership between the Champaign County Housing Authority and FirstFollowers. Organizers say it may be the boost some need to get back on their feet. It will be selective because of the size of the house, but this will keep them from falling back into a life of crime.

A home can be easy for some people to take for granted, but for anyone who has spent time behind bars, it can seem like a paradise. Yet, it may be one of the hardest to achieve.

“Quite frankly, the IDOC doesn’t do much to get people ready when people come out. They get $10, and they get maybe a sweat suit or something like that, and they’re not really equipped to survive,” said Kilgore.

Filling that gap is a mission FirstFollowers made their own. The organization helps meet the needs of those who have served time. Now they’re opening the door to a brand new opportunity: a house.

“We’re excited about it because this is a population that… if we don’t help them overcome these obstacles, they may recommit,” said Champaign County Housing Authority Executive Director David Northern.

This house is owned by the Housing Authority of Champaign County. They helped pay for the repairs and worked with FirstFollowers on making this possible. Members of their workforce development program, GoMAD (Make A Difference), helped renovate the house.

With only four bedrooms at the house, they’re being selective about who they choose to stay inside.

“We want people that have some idea of what they wanna do. We want people that have some kind of plan that we wanna help them enact,” said Kilgore.

Once people are ready to leave the house, they will get a voucher from the housing authority to help with future housing.

“If I don’t know where I’m gonna sleep tonight, how am I gonna do anything else besides worry about where I’m gonna sleep tonight?” said Kilgore.

The house next door is also part of a housing authority partnership. Women will stay there as part of the WIN Recovery program. It’s not ready to open quite yet.