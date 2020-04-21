Hotels get state grant to stay in business

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a devastating toll on the hotel industry as they struggle to stay in business. But two hotels in Danville are getting help to keep their doors open.

Days Hotel and Quality Inn and Suites were granted $25,000 each by the state. The hospitality industry is suffering because fewer people are traveling during the COVID-19 crisis. For many hotels, rooms remain vacant.

These two hotels were chosen by the state in a lottery selection to receive the grants. The money will help pay employees and cover the utility bills.

Sam Patel is the General Manager at Quality Inn and Suites. He says, “It’s very helpful to get the immediate money in our hands. That’s how we have the confidence to survive for the next couple months until the economy gets better. Emotionally, I feel so happy that I don’t have to lay off any of my employees.”

The money is expected to come through within the next week.

In addition, to help out during the pandemic, the Quality Inn and Suites is offering two complimentary nights to any medical or state worker who comes into town to help with the COVID-19 relief efforts.