Hotel offering free coffee to healthcare workers and first responders

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A hotel coffee shop is serving kindness to show appreciation for health care workers and first responders.

The barista at the Courtyard by Marriott wanted to say “thank you” to those who are working at the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving them free coffee.

The hotel coffee shop serves Starbucks products. Since Starbucks locations have shut down, Matthew Coe thought it would be a nice gesture to offer those workers a pick-me-up during these difficult times. He says, “I know a lot of them are working a lot of long hours and a lot of days. They’re probably exhausted and we can’t thank them enough for all the work they do for us.”

The coffee shop is open 24/7. They invite health care workers, firefighters, police and other first responders to come by whenever they want. People can also call in orders and the hotel staff will run it out to your car.