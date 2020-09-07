Horseback riding group shows new skills while providing therapy

SADORUS, Ill. (WCIA)- People of all ages put their skills to the test during a horse show this weekend. The Trinity Horsemanship Foundation held its second annual “fun show.” People that might be struggling with depression, anxiety, or even physical limitations participated. They use horseback riding as a form of therapy. Members were able to show off what they’ve been learning throughout the year.

While they were excited to show off their new skills, many recognize horseback riding has offered them emotional support. Rider Melia Kaplan says she can always turn to her horse when she’s feeling down. “Situations where I am feeling anxious or sad, I just sit there and hug my horse, and it’s a cute little moment,” said Kaplan. Horseback riding helps release serotonin, which is also known as the “happy hormone.