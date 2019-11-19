Homeschool students now included in extracurricular activities

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The school board approved homeschool students to participate in district extra curricular activities.

They will now be allowed to take part in school sports, clubs, and music programs. The structure of how this will operate is still not set up. The board also does not know how many students plan to participate in this.

This applies to junior high and high school students. It will take affect at the start of 2020. Between now and then, the board will plan a clearer outline of how to operate this change.