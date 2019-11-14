Homeless man charged with aggravated battery involving child

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — 58-year-old Scott McBride is accused of propositioning an 11-year-old boy and rubbing his back at a hotel in downtown Champaign.

Police discovered that someone had seen McBride on the street outside the Hyatt Place Hotel and paid for him to stay three nights there.

On Monday, the child’s parents went outside to smoke while their son went back to their room. McBride was reported to have entered an elevator with the boy. That’s when he allegedly rubbed the child’s back and asked him “Don’t you want to come to my hotel room?”

The boy got off the elevator and told McBride he would call police. Officials later found McBride back at the bar and he was taken into custody.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office says he is a registered sex offender in another state.

He pleaded not guilty to this charge in court on Tuesday. He’ll be back in court on December 17th. If found guilty, he could face penalties from probation to 2 – 5 years in prison.