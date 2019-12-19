Home sales lower, prices higher statewide in November

SAN FRANCISCO – JANUARY 30: A for sale sign is seen on a single family home January 30, 2008 in Vallejo, California. According to the California Association of Realtors in December sales of existing, single family homes in Bay Area homes dropped 38.1 percent from a year ago. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Prices for Illinois homes climbed in November while sales statewide trended downward amid what Illinois Realtors call in a press release. “tighter inventory levels”

Across the state, home sales in November totaled 11,026 — down just more than seven percent from the same month last year.

The median price, however, was $200,000 — a 5.3 percent increase from November 2018, when that figure hovered at $190,000.

“Homebuyers were confronted with the dual challenges of diminished inventory and slightly higher prices in many portions of the state,” said Ed Neaves, president of Illinois Realtors, in a release. “This is a continuation of trends we have seen throughout 2019 where home sellers reap modest rewards and homebuyers who move quickly and are willing to pay more are rewarded with a new home in time for the holidays.”



According to the Illinois Realtors data, home sales in the Bloomington MSA (McLean and Dewitt counties) totaled 191 units, a 6.7 percent increase while the median price was up 1.9 percent to $157,500; home sales in the Springfield MSA (Sangamon and Menard counties) totaled 234, a 9.3 percent increase while the median price increased 3.5 percent to $134,500.



