Holiday house bringing smiles to neighborhood

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is spreading holiday cheer early this year to bring people some joy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s not December, but the Christmas spirit has come nine months early at the Miner house.

Nick Miner says he wants people to “Smile for a little bit. Take a break.”

As the world’s focus is centered on the coronavirus crisis, this family had an idea to spread happiness. Their front yard is filled with every holiday decoration they own. Shannon Miner says, “I know it’s not normal to have decorations up at this time, but these are things people can enjoy from a safe distance and we don’t have to have close contact with them. Kids walking in the neighborhood can see it.”

Beyond the lights, you can’t miss the note they have projected on their garage door. Nick Miner says, “I’m not good at other things, but being creative in this way is my way of saying thank you.”

“We really sincerely thank the doctors, nurses, delivery drivers, restaurants that are staying open,” says Shannon Miner. In a time when many are surrounded by uncertainty, this family hopes people will find some comfort with their families.

If you want to check out the house, it’s on Cambridge Drive in Champaign.