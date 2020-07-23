Higher educations unions “demand” remote learning for fall

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Higher education leaders in the state are demanding all classes start remotely this fall.

In a news conference today, union members met to talk about why there’s a risk to in-person classes. They also say the guidelines from the illinois board of higher ed are too vague. The unions will be asking governor Pritzker to reconsider his recommendation for in-person classes and asking him to support stricter guidelines.

“By returning to campus prematurely, we would be exposed to more people, thereby increasing or chances of contracting the virus, and unintentionally putting our fellow colleagues, families, friends and ultimately our student population in danger.”

Union members were asked if they would consider striking if they’re forced to return. They said they hope it doesn’t get to that point. The unions involved in the press conference are as follows: Members of the University Professionals of Illinois (UPI), Cook County College Teachers Union (CCCTU), UIC United Faculty (UICUF), Columbia College Chicago Faculty Union (CFAC), and Illinois Education Association (IEA) – Higher Education Council.