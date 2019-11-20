High-fiving teacher motivates students

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — One music teacher is finding a special way to make every student’s day. Parents say he even makes kids excited to go to school. Phillip Dempsey works at Pleasant Acres and is a master at high fives.

“Any kid who wants a high-five will get one, even if I don’t teach them,” said Dempsey.

Dempsey is a designated outside greeter for the school. He uses the role to get to know students.

“I teach everyone here, so I need to know all of their names,” said Dempsey. “Some of them just will leave me hanging every single day, but I’m still gonna offer them a high-five, like maybe one day they’ll want a high-five.”

Mother Terri Mackins says the simple gesture is enough to make her kids excited for the day.

“They just look forward to it. Every morning. Like, even when they’re getting dressed, they’re like, ‘Oh I can’t wait to go give Mr. Dempsey a high-five.'”

Principal Wendy Starwalt says this morning routine is part of a program called conscious discipline, designed to make students feel more comfortable.

“There is something important about students hearing their name and feeling welcome every day that just starts their day in a better way,” said Starwalt. “A lot of people don’t like that outside duty and you wanna switch it up because there’s sleet, there’s snow, there’s rain, and he’s like no no no… that’s my thing.”

Dempsey’s may be the first face some kids see in the morning, and it looks like they’re glad his is a smiling one.

“It’s like a school family, and so I want them to feel like it is a school family,” said Dempsey.

Parents say they think every school should have a high-fiving teacher like Dempsey.

The conscious discipline program is designed to teach social-emotional learning. Students also get to choose how they want their teachers to greet them once they’re in the classroom, whether it be a hug, a fist bump, or a special hand shake. School leaders say it affects the way kids behave all day.

Hear more from Dempsey tonight at 6 p.m.