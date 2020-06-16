Helpful tips to avoid tick bites

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s the peak of tick season and, as more people venture outside in the warm weather, there are some helpful tips to avoid getting bitten.

There are several types of ticks in Illinois. Some of them carry diseases like Tularemia or Lyme.

You can take preventative steps when you go outside like tucking in your shirt to your pants and your pants to your shoes so ticks have less access points to your body.

Tick research specialists say to avoid brushing up against tall grass or plants and wear repellant. Vector Ecologist Holly Tuten says, “Synthetic and natural repellants exist. People can find out about these chemical repellants by going to the EPA’s repellant choice tool. They can enter their own personal criteria, their preferences or things they don’t like such as organic, natural, or for children.”

If you do find a tick latched onto you, specialists suggest going to see a medical professional as soon as possible. The Centers for Disease Control has instructions on tick removal and what to do with it afterward. You can document the type of tick you found here.