Health department warns people of gathering during the holidays

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)- The holidays are coming up, which means your annual family gatherings are probably on your mind. But, Covid-19 cases are rising, and Vermilion county health is asking you to think twice about how you gather. The county currently has 1,925 cases.

Health officials want people to keep in mind that you could be seeing relatives you haven’t seen in months. This could lead to an increased risk of exposure because you aren’t sure where they’ve been.

Douglas Toole of the health department suggests you might have to get creative this holiday season. “We’re not saying don’t gather we’re not saying ignoring the holiday we’re saying be creative, be smart about it there are ways you can get together with loved ones and still put some effort into keeping them safe,” he said. They’re also expecting to see an increase in cases throughout the holidays.