Head Start program to launch again after shutdown

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Head Start program that was just shut down will be starting up again very soon. We talked to parents yesterday who said they had no idea the program was in jeopardy. Some were scrambling to find out what to do.

It was shut down because of money problems. Now, the national office is sending a team to help. In the meantime, other daycare centers say they’ve already been getting a lot of calls from parents looking for answers.

Danville Christian Childcare Director Tiara Taylor-Moore says she’s already getting a lot of calls from parents, and they’re already rolling out plans to expand.

“We’re opening another location in a few months. The building is actually getting renovated,” she explained. She said they can also work with families who struggle to pay.

“We do take Child Care Resource Services, which is through IDHS, so parents who are low income, if they’re working or in school, they will qualify to have most of their childcare paid for,” explained Taylor-Moore. The same goes for Crosspoint Human Services, but they’re filling up quickly.

“I have, I believe, about 10 openings now. There’s about two in each room,” said Childcare Supervisor Cindy Montgomery. She added that it’s extremely important that families take advantage of services that prepare kids for school.

“They’re learning their shapes, their numbers. By the time they’re in the three-year-old room, they’re starting to write their names,” she said. “When they leave here, they should be ready for kindergarten.”

There’s no word on when exactly Head Start will be back up and running, but they say it should only be a few days. They do expect a lot of the old head start employees to be rehired. The East Central Illinois Community Action Agency (ECICAA) in Danville used to oversee that program. Now, the Office of Head Start is looking to replace them.