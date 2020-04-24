Hair stylists or pet groomers: who is more essential?

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker’s new, modified stay-at-home order will allow pet groomers to reopen May 1, but hair salons are barred from operating.

Erica Kiefer feels that’s unfair. She has owned Foxy Styles Salon for 12 years, and is struggling to stay above water. Twelve stylists rent stations at her salon. She’s been giving them a break on rent, but says that’s tough when she still has all of her bills to pay, and she’s also not making any money herself as a stylist.

“Now we’re gonna go into two months and still have nothing. And I can’t provide for my [stylists] and I think that’s the biggest thing, that a lot of them are single moms, and how do you do that?” said Kiefer. She says her stylists are still waiting on unemployment money.

Kiefer is also concerned about the large crowds of people at essential businesses. “I’m frustrated because you see Menards. You see all these places, and they’re packed. All these people have now got all this money, this stimulus money, and they’re spending it on home improvements, instead they could be getting their hair done.”

Kiefer also plans to be very careful when she is able to re-open. She says she will wipe down every chair between customers and disinfect often. She is also open to letting fewer stylists work at one time.