Group presents plan to protect pedestrians

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission presented a plan to protect bicyclists and pedestrians on Tuesday night.

It’s called “Vision Zero.” The goal is to stop people from getting hurt, or killed, on the road. It would include making safety improvements and planning for ways to lower the number of crashes.

Tonight, city officials said Urbana does not have the money or staff to be part of the project, but they will continue to talk about it. The idea could move forward in the future.

