Group makes demands to university

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A group on the U of I’s campus made a list of demands for the university. If they weren’t met, they said they would demand the resignation of Chancellor Robert Jones.

This relates back to stories we brought you earlier this week about anti-Semitism on campus. Four swastikas were found within two weeks. The Chancellor also sent out an apology after concerns about anti-Semitic content in a housing meeting.

The group, Students for Justice in Palestine, or SJP, says that wasn’t the case. They made a statement about the apology email. One part read, “We are disheartened and disappointed by Chancellor Jones’s email, which demonizes a student presentation on Palestine and equates the concept of anti-Zionism presented by the student as being equivalent to anti-Semitism.”

The Chancellor announced the university would start doing more anti-Semitic training, but SJP wants the university to go even further.

Their demands include: explicitly saying the student presentation did not have anti-Semitic content, apologizing to housing staff for accusations of anti-Semitism, establishing a Middle East/North African Cultural House and more.

They gave the university two days to respond. We are waiting to hear if there was a resolution.