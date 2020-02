CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After over 40 years of being on the U of I’s campus, Pizza Hut, located on the corner of Fifth Street and Green Street, will close in March.

According to Jill Guth of commercial real estate firm Guth & Associates, she confirmed to chambanamoms.com that the building is now for lease.

The last day for the dine-in restaurant will be March 31.

The Pizza Hut company plans to close hundreds of other dine-in restaurants nationwide to focus on delivery and carryout locations.