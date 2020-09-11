Grant to help sheriff’s office track crime trends

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The sheriff’s office is getting a grant worth $487,422. It’s coming from the Department of Justice.

They’ll use this to upgrade the way they track crimes and report that data to the FBI. It’s called the National Incident-Based Reporting System or NIBRS. It’s a more efficient way of tracking crime trends. This is important because it helps investigators pinpoint problems and what might be causing them.

“NIBRS will really allow us to have a better view of crime in general, what time of the day is crime happening? What day of the week is it more prevalent than others? Who is more like to be a victim of crime and why,” explained Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.

One example of this is: Let’s say you’re trying to find out how many domestic batteries with a knife have happened this year. With the current system, you could only get the total of domestic batteries with a weapon. NIBRS can handle more specific searches.

With their current system, the sheriff’s office still has all that information, but they would have to look through each specific case to find it instead of being able to do a quick search. They hope to have this new system rolling around January.

The sheriff’s office won’t get the money right away. It will be billed to the Department of Justice through the grant so the cost of the new system will be covered.